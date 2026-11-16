Sensex slips 400 points as Nifty falls below 25,250
The stock market cooled off a bit on Monday as the Sensex dropped 400 points from its high and the Nifty fell below 25,250.
This dip mostly came from investors locking in profits after a strong rally.
By mid-morning, both indices were still up for the day, just not as much as earlier.
Analysts: buy dip above Nifty 24,700
Market action was all over the place: mid-cap and small-cap stocks edged down slightly, and over 37% of NSE stocks were in the green.
While PSU banks managed to gain nearly 1%, metal stocks lost over 1%.
Analysts pointed out that if Nifty holds above 24,700, this pullback could actually be a good entry point for anyone looking to buy the dip.