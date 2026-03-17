Sensex slips 50 points, Nifty50 opens flat: Check top gainers

Big money is moving around: Foreign investors pulled out ₹9,365 crore from Indian stocks, while domestic investors stepped in with ₹12,594 crore. The back-and-forth highlights how global uncertainty is making everyone cautious about where to put their money.

Asian markets got a boost from Wall Street's recent rally

Foreign investors are chasing better returns in places like South Korea and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Asian markets got a boost from Wall Street's recent rally (thanks to AI stocks!) and some optimism over oil shipping routes reopening, even though oil prices just jumped over 2%.