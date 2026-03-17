Sensex slips 50 points, Nifty50 opens flat: Check top gainers
The Indian stock market opened a bit shaky on Tuesday (March 17, 2026): Sensex slipped by 50 points and Nifty50 opened flat.
This follows last session's bounce-back but investors are still wary thanks to global tensions and rising energy prices.
Foreign investors pulled out ₹9,365 crore from Indian stocks
Big money is moving around: Foreign investors pulled out ₹9,365 crore from Indian stocks, while domestic investors stepped in with ₹12,594 crore.
The back-and-forth highlights how global uncertainty is making everyone cautious about where to put their money.
Asian markets got a boost from Wall Street's recent rally
Foreign investors are chasing better returns in places like South Korea and Taiwan.
Meanwhile, Asian markets got a boost from Wall Street's recent rally (thanks to AI stocks!) and some optimism over oil shipping routes reopening, even though oil prices just jumped over 2%.