Sensex slips 571 to 71,910 amid 8th straight weekly loss
Indian stock markets took a big hit on Thursday, with the Sensex dropping almost 1,200 points at one stage and closing down 571 points at 71,910.
The Nifty also slipped by 199 points to finish at 22,422.
Both indices have now closed lower for eight straight weeks (a streak not seen in 25 years), showing just how much global financial stress is weighing on local investors.
FPIs withdraw ₹29,339 cr
A huge part of the slide came from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulling out massive amounts of money: ₹9,484 crore on Thursday alone and ₹29,339 crore in four sessions.
Rising global bond yields, higher crude oil prices, and a weak rupee are making India less attractive for these investors right now.
All this has left many wondering how resilient India's markets will be if global shocks keep coming.