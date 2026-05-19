Sensex slips 77 points as Nifty ends flat at 23,650
Monday's stock market was a bit of a roller coaster. The Sensex slipped 77 points to close at 75,315, while the Nifty managed a slight gain, ending flat at 23,650.
IT and pharma stocks got some love and helped offset early losses, but banking, auto, and metal shares stayed weak, so the bounce wasn't huge.
India VIX jumps nearly 4.5%
Market volatility ticked higher as India VIX jumped nearly 4.5%.
Analysts say Nifty is stuck between resistance at 23,800 to 24,000 and support at 23,150 to 23,300.
Globally, though, things looked brighter: Asian markets rose after geopolitical tensions eased (thanks to Trump postponing military moves), plus oil prices fell as hopes grew for better energy supply through the Strait of Hormuz.
Keep an eye on stocks like JSW Steel and Vodafone Idea—they're in focus this week due to earnings and news updates.