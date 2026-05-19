Sensex slips 77 points as Nifty ends flat at 23,650

India VIX jumps nearly 4.5%

Market volatility ticked higher as India VIX jumped nearly 4.5%.

Analysts say Nifty is stuck between resistance at 23,800 to 24,000 and support at 23,150 to 23,300.

Globally, though, things looked brighter: Asian markets rose after geopolitical tensions eased (thanks to Trump postponing military moves), plus oil prices fell as hopes grew for better energy supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

Keep an eye on stocks like JSW Steel and Vodafone Idea—they're in focus this week due to earnings and news updates.