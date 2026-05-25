Sensex soars over 1,000 points as Nifty tops 24,000
Business
Big day for Indian stocks: the Sensex soared over 1,000 points and Nifty crossed 24,000 on Monday.
The boost came from cheaper oil and hopes of a U.S.-Iran deal, with financial stocks leading the way thanks to strong earnings.
Auto and realty rally, rupee strengthens
Auto stocks saw solid gains, while realty stocks also jumped.
The rupee got stronger for the third day in a row, helped by lower oil prices and RBI support.
Experts say this upbeat mood could stick around if oil prices stay steady and global tensions ease up.