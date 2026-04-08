Sensex surges 2,946 and Nifty jumps 873 after U.S.-Iran cease-fire Business Apr 08, 2026

Big news for the markets: Sensex surged 2,946 points to close at 77,562.90 and Nifty shot up 873 points to finish just shy of 24,000.

This rally came right after the US and Iran announced a cease-fire, marking five days in a row of gains as oil prices tumbled and global tensions eased.