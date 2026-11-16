Sensex jumps 600 points: What's driving today's rally?

The current market rally marks a major recovery for Indian equities, which had been lagging behind their emerging market counterparts for nearly two years.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex gained 0.5% and 0.7% respectively last week, marking their third consecutive week of gains.

This positive momentum is further supported by massive foreign fund inflows into Indian shares worth $8.9 billion on a net basis so far in November, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL).