Sensex jumps 600 points: What's driving today's rally?
What's the story
The Indian stock market witnessed a surge today, with the Sensex jumping nearly 600 points and the Nifty 50 crossing the 25,300 mark. The rally is mainly driven by optimism over sustained foreign fund inflows and falling crude oil prices. At the time of writing, the BSE Sensex was trading at 82,190.23, up by 598 points. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 stood at 25,300.50 after gaining some 156 points today.
Market turnaround
Third consecutive week of gains
The current market rally marks a major recovery for Indian equities, which had been lagging behind their emerging market counterparts for nearly two years.
The Nifty 50 and Sensex gained 0.5% and 0.7% respectively last week, marking their third consecutive week of gains.
This positive momentum is further supported by massive foreign fund inflows into Indian shares worth $8.9 billion on a net basis so far in November, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL).
Market factors
Foreign fund inflows reduce year-to-date outflows
The foreign fund inflows have reduced foreign investors' year-to-date outflows from Indian equities to $22.5 billion.
The Nifty 50's losses for 2026 have also been brought down to below 4%.
Meanwhile, Brent crude futures fell by 0.7% to around $95 per barrel on Monday as shipments from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz have nearly returned to pre-war levels amid expectations of a global supply surplus.
Market outlook
Global cues mixed as Asian shares fall
Despite the domestic markets' positive momentum, global cues remained mixed.
Asian shares fell on Monday after Jensen Huang's exit as NVIDIA CEO.
Investors are also awaiting the chipmaker's earnings and Anthropic's IPO this week, which could test the sustainability of the AI-driven rally in global markets.
Back home, concerns over rising retail inflation and a potential RBI rate hike led to selling on Friday.