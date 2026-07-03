The rally was largely driven by easing tensions in West Asia and lower expectations of US Federal Reserve rate hikes

Sensex surges 650 points: What's behind today's rally?

By Mudit Dube 10:34 am Jul 03, 202610:34 am

What's the story

The Indian stock market witnessed another rally today, with the Sensex and Nifty rising by over 0.8% each. Sensex gained over 650 points, while Nifty 50 rose above 24,350 during Friday's trading session. The rally was largely driven by easing tensions in West Asia and lower expectations of US Federal Reserve rate hikes. The gains added nearly ₹2.4 lakh crore to the total market capitalization of all companies listed on BSE, pushing it up to ₹482 lakh crore.