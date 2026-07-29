Sensex surges 900 points: Key reasons behind today's rally

The Nifty IT index has jumped nearly 2%, extending its three-day rally to nearly 8%.

Major players like Coforge, OFSS, and Infosys have all seen their shares rise by nearly 3% or more.

Persistent Systems, LTIMindtree, TCS, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra have also recorded gains.

This sectoral performance is a major contributor to the overall market rally today.