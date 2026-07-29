Sensex surges 900 points: Key reasons behind today's rally
What's the story
The Indian stock market is witnessing a major rally today, with the BSE Sensex soaring by over 880 points at the time of writing. The NSE Nifty has also gained over 262 points, nearing the 24,250 level. This surge comes on the back of strong buying in IT stocks and positive investor sentiment ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision later today.
Sector performance
IT stocks lead the rally
The Nifty IT index has jumped nearly 2%, extending its three-day rally to nearly 8%.
Major players like Coforge, OFSS, and Infosys have all seen their shares rise by nearly 3% or more.
Persistent Systems, LTIMindtree, TCS, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra have also recorded gains.
This sectoral performance is a major contributor to the overall market rally today.
Global influence
US Fed's rate decision to impact FII flows
The US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, due later today, is another key trigger for the market rally.
While most expect rates to remain unchanged, investors will closely watch Chair Kevin Marsh's comments for hints on future policy moves amid persistent inflation concerns.
As per analysts, status quo has already been priced into markets and an early rate hike could have slightly negative implications for Indian markets as rising US bond yields might divert FII flows toward US bonds.
Market trends
Broader market and other sectoral indices' performance
The market rally isn't just limited to IT stocks but is broad-based with sectors like FMCG, Metal, Auto, Financial Services, and Consumer Durables also trading in positive territory.
The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 have gained nearly 0.5% each.
Despite geopolitical concerns over joint US-Saudi strikes in Iraq raising fears of supply disruptions, investors seem more focused on corporate earnings and the resilience of IT stocks.