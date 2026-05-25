Sensex jumps 900 points: What's behind today's rally?

The Indian stock market opened on a strong note today, with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessing significant gains. The BSE Sensex jumped by 897 points to 76,312 while the Nifty climbed by almost 300 points to trade at 23,976. The rally was mainly driven by falling crude oil prices and hopes of a peace deal between the US and Iran.

Market optimism US-Iran peace deal talks boost investor sentiment in India The surge in Indian equity benchmarks was further fueled by US President Donald Trump's announcement that Washington and Iran have "largely negotiated" a memorandum of understanding for a peace deal. This would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which before the war, carried one-fifth of global oil and LNG shipments. The news has eased geopolitical concerns and boosted investor sentiment in India.

Economic impact Falling crude oil prices provide relief to India The global benchmark for crude oil has fallen below $100 per barrel for the first time in over two weeks. The decline is expected to ease concerns of imported inflation and fuel costs for oil-dependent economies such as India. Analysts believe that falling crude oil prices will provide relief to India's inflation outlook, fiscal position, and current account balance.

Advertisement

Market performance Banking, financial and automobile stocks emerge as biggest gainers All 16 major sectoral indices traded in positive territory during early trade, with banking, financial and automobile stocks emerging as the biggest gainers. Among Sensex constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra rose by 2.44%, while HDFC Bank gained by 2.36%. Shares of Bajaj Finance climbed by 2.22% and InterGlobe Aviation advanced by 1.82%. Other notable gainers included Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, and Maruti Suzuki India.

Advertisement