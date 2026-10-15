Sensex surges over 1,100 points ahead of SEBI CAS review
The Sensex shot up more than 1,100 points on Thursday, with investors buzzing about a meeting of SEBI's Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC) that could shake up how the stock market wraps up each day.
By midmorning, the Sensex was at 73,834.80 and the Nifty was at 22,926.95, both reflecting high hopes (and a bit of nervous energy) ahead of possible changes to the Closing Auction Session (CAS) rules.
SEBI panel to weigh derivatives settlement
SEBI's advisory committee is set to weigh feedback on its proposed tweaks to how derivatives are settled, a move that's sparked quite a debate.
Many traders want to stick with the current system, while others are open to new methods aimed at making India's markets more in line with global standards.
Meanwhile, top gainers like HDFC AMC and Kfin Tech led the rally, showing investors are watching this decision closely.