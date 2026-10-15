Sensex surges over 1,100 points ahead of SEBI CAS review

The Sensex shot up more than 1,100 points on Thursday, with investors buzzing about a meeting of SEBI's Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC) that could shake up how the stock market wraps up each day.

By midmorning, the Sensex was at 73,834.80 and the Nifty was at 22,926.95, both reflecting high hopes (and a bit of nervous energy) ahead of possible changes to the Closing Auction Session (CAS) rules.