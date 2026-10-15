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Home / News / Business News / Sensex surges over 800 points: What's behind today's rally?
Sensex surges over 800 points: What's behind today's rally?
IT shares led the rally

Sensex surges over 800 points: What's behind today's rally?

By Mudit Dube
Oct 15, 2026
10:07 am
What's the story

India's benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a significant surge on October 15. The upward trend was largely attributed to a spike in IT shares. At around 10:00am, the Sensex was up 816.98 points or 1.12% at 73,598.87, while the Nifty had gained 226.65 points or 1% to trade at 22,849.35. The market saw more losers than gainers with 1,409 shares advanced, 1,905 shares declined, and 176 shares were unchanged.

Sectoral impact

IT index jumps by nearly 7.8% over 3 sessions

The IT index jumped by 1.5%, marking a nearly 7.8% rise over three sessions. This surge was primarily fueled by positive results from HCLTech on Monday.

The strong performance of the IT sector has played a major role in driving the overall market rally today, with investors showing increased interest in tech stocks.

Market dynamics

Value buying at lower levels boosts market sentiment

Along with the IT sector's performance, value buying at lower levels also contributed to today's market rally. This is especially true as markets are trading near six-month lows.

Analysts have suggested that bearishness will only emerge if Nifty trades below 22,600, indicating a potential technical support level for the index.

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