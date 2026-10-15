Sensex surges over 800 points: What's behind today's rally?
What's the story
India's benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a significant surge on October 15. The upward trend was largely attributed to a spike in IT shares. At around 10:00am, the Sensex was up 816.98 points or 1.12% at 73,598.87, while the Nifty had gained 226.65 points or 1% to trade at 22,849.35. The market saw more losers than gainers with 1,409 shares advanced, 1,905 shares declined, and 176 shares were unchanged.
Sectoral impact
IT index jumps by nearly 7.8% over 3 sessions
The IT index jumped by 1.5%, marking a nearly 7.8% rise over three sessions. This surge was primarily fueled by positive results from HCLTech on Monday.
The strong performance of the IT sector has played a major role in driving the overall market rally today, with investors showing increased interest in tech stocks.
Market dynamics
Value buying at lower levels boosts market sentiment
Along with the IT sector's performance, value buying at lower levels also contributed to today's market rally. This is especially true as markets are trading near six-month lows.
Analysts have suggested that bearishness will only emerge if Nifty trades below 22,600, indicating a potential technical support level for the index.