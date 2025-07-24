Sensex tanks 164 points, Nifty settles below 25,200 mark
The power sector had a rough Thursday, with major stocks sliding and pulling down the main market indices.
By mid-morning, the Nifty50 was down 39.75 points at 25,180.15 and the Sensex dropped 164.4 points to 82,562.24.
RattanIndia Power and Ravindra Energy were among the hardest hit, with RattanIndia Power losing nearly 5% and Ravindra Energy down 4.34%.
PTC India gains over 5%
Not everything was gloomy—PTC India jumped over 5% and KEC International saw a modest rise too. Meanwhile, Reliance Power and Indowind Energy slipped further into the red.
Across the broader market, Eternal Ltd led gainers while Trent Ltd took a dip.
The mixed results highlight how different sectors—and even individual companies—can move in their own directions on a volatile day like this.