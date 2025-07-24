Sensex tanks 164 points, Nifty settles below 25,200 mark

PTC India gains over 5%

Not everything was gloomy—PTC India jumped over 5% and KEC International saw a modest rise too. Meanwhile, Reliance Power and Indowind Energy slipped further into the red.

Across the broader market, Eternal Ltd led gainers while Trent Ltd took a dip.

The mixed results highlight how different sectors—and even individual companies—can move in their own directions on a volatile day like this.