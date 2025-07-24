Next Article
NSDL's IPO opens next week, aims for ₹16,000 crore valuation
NSDL is kicking off its IPO from July 30 to August 1, 2025, giving investors a chance to buy into one of India's top securities depositories.
SEBI has pushed the listing deadline to August 14, so there's a bit more time for final valuation talks before shares hit the market.
NSDL is targeting a ₹16,000 crore valuation
The IPO is an offer for sale of up to 5.01 crore shares from big names like IDBI Bank, NSE, SBI, HDFC Bank and others.
NSDL is aiming for a ₹16,000 crore valuation.
Even with slower markets lately, NSDL's profits jumped nearly 30% in Q3 FY25—showing they're holding strong when it counts.