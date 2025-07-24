NSDL's IPO opens next week, aims for ₹16,000 crore valuation

NSDL is targeting a ₹16,000 crore valuation

The IPO is an offer for sale of up to 5.01 crore shares from big names like IDBI Bank, NSE, SBI, HDFC Bank and others.

Even with slower markets lately, NSDL's profits jumped nearly 30% in Q3 FY25—showing they're holding strong when it counts.