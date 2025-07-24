Neuralink raises $650 million to advance brain implants

Since 2016, Neuralink has been working on brain-computer implants. Their main projects: Telepathy (lets you control tech with your mind), Blindsight (aims to restore vision), and Deep (targets Parkinson's tremors). They're aiming for FDA approval of Telepathy by 2029 with hopes for 2,000 surgeries a year and $100 million in revenue. Blindsight could arrive in 2030 with plans for 10,000 surgeries and $500 million yearly.

Plans for the future

By 2031, Neuralink wants to hit 20,000 device implants annually across five clinics—pulling in $1 billion a year.

They've already earned FDA breakthrough status for both speech and vision restoration devices.

Human trials kicked off this year after clearing some early safety concerns.

Right now, five people with paralysis are using Neuralink's tech to communicate just by thinking—pretty wild progress so far.

