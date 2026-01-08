Sensex tanks 700 points: What's behind today's market crash?

The Indian stock market witnessed a major downturn today, with the BSE Sensex plummeting over 730 points in the ongoing trading session. The Nifty 50 index also witnessed a sharp decline of over 250 points from its previous close of 26,140. The fall comes as metal stocks came under heavy selling pressure while oil and gas counters continued their downward trend.

Investor apprehension Market sentiment remains cautious amid US tariff concerns The market sentiment remained cautious amid fears of potential US tariff actions and continued foreign fund outflows. This overshadowed the optimism surrounding earnings growth. Both midcap and smallcap stocks also witnessed sharp losses, falling over 1% each. All sectoral indices were in the red, with metal and oil & gas stocks leading the decline by 2-3%.

Stock performance Hindalco, ONGC lead Nifty 50 laggards Shares of Hindalco, ONGC, Jio Financial Services, Wipro, Adani Enterprises, and JSW Steel were among the major laggards on Nifty 50. Hindustan Zinc, JSL, National Aluminium, and Hindustan Copper traded 4-6% lower. The decline dragged the Nifty metal index over 3%. Market breadth remained firmly negative with declines far outpacing advances.

Market volatility 114 stocks hit 52-week low, 41 locked in upper circuit The market volatility was evident with as many as 114 stocks hitting their 52-week low. These included Page Industries, Colgate, Whirlpool, and UBL. Meanwhile, only a handful of stocks managed to touch their 52-week high during this period. On the BSE platform, Balaji Amines surged by an impressive 10%, while Trident and Alok Industries also made it to the list of top gainers for today.