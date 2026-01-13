Market losses attributed to global uncertainty, geopolitical risks

Sensex tumbles over 600 points: What's behind today's market crash

By Mudit Dube 01:42 pm Jan 13, 202601:42 pm

What's the story

India's benchmark equity indices continued their downward trend on Tuesday. The Sensex plunged by over 600 points while the Nifty index slipped deeper into the red as investor risk appetite waned. At the time of writing, Sensex was trading at 82,937.81, down by 638.43 points while Nifty stood at a low of 25,494.30 after losing some 189 points in value.