Sensex up 0.51% Nifty up 0.76% after closing auction surge
Indian stock markets wrapped up the week with solid gains, even though Friday was a bit shaky.
The Sensex and Nifty both dipped on the last day, but overall they finished up by 0.51% and 0.76%, thanks in part to a new trading mechanism that briefly sent the Nifty soaring nearly 200 points during Monday's closing auction.
Nifty Smallcap 250 up 2.4%
Capital goods and metal stocks led the pack with 3% weekly gains, while auto and IT weren't far behind.
Small caps really stood out: the Nifty Smallcap 250 jumped 2.4% this week, bringing its total rise since March to almost 30%.
This strong run is credited to better earnings, rising demand at home, and supportive government policies.
Earnings could help India catch up
Even with these wins, India's markets lagged behind global stars like Nasdaq, which climbed 3.8%.
Experts say steady earnings could help India catch up, and maybe even draw more foreign investors.