Sensex up 1,012.34 and Nifty up 295.55 after US inflation
Business
On Thursday, the Sensex was trading at 73,794.23, up 1,012.34 points, and the Nifty wasn't far behind, up 295.55 points.
What's wild is this happened while global markets were dipping after higher-than-expected US inflation data spooked investors.
Tech stocks lead Nifty IT 2.6%
Tech names like Infosys, TCS, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra led the charge, helping the Nifty IT index climb 2.6%.
Even with all the global drama (think: fears of more US rate hikes), Indian markets stayed upbeat thanks to talk of possible tax tweaks and strong earnings from homegrown companies.
The broader market was mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 50 up 0.10%, while the Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 0.01% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 0.87%.