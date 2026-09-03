Sensex up 188.25 to 76,758.60 as markets open higher
Business
Indian stock markets opened in the green on Thursday after a rough three-day patch, with Sensex up 188.25 points to 76,758.60 and Nifty futures signaling a positive mood.
This comes after worries over global tensions and expensive oil had dragged markets down.
Nifty faces resistance around 24,000
Recent drops were mostly thanks to Brent crude hitting $96 a barrel and rising U.S.-Iran tensions.
Even though President Trump tried to calm nerves by saying any attacks would be short-lived, investors are still cautious.
As Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking, put it, the Nifty is now facing resistance around 24,000 points as everyone watches global events closely.