Sensex up 819 points Nifty up 240 as BJP leads
Business
Indian stock markets had a strong Monday, with the Sensex up 819 points and Nifty rising by 240 points, after early election results showed the BJP leading in major states like West Bengal and Assam.
This surge reflected growing confidence among investors about political stability ahead.
Autos banks midcaps small caps rally
Investor sentiment improved as market volatility dropped and global oil prices eased a bit.
Auto stocks like Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki saw gains, while banking shares, especially public sector banks, were also up.
The rally wasn't just limited to big companies; midcap and small-cap stocks climbed too, showing broad optimism as election trends favored the BJP.