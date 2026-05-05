Sensex up as 68 companies report Q4 FY26 results today

L&T 17% M&M 22% revenue growth

L&T is set for a solid 17% revenue jump this quarter thanks to strong performance in its engineering and construction business, though margins might be a bit tighter.

M&M could see revenue climb by 22%, fueled by growth in its automotive and tractor segments; however, experts think rising commodity costs may squeeze profits a little.

Hero MotoCorp is also expected to post a healthy profit boost as it navigates industry challenges.