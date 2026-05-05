Sensex up as 68 companies report Q4 FY26 results today
Big day for the markets: 68 companies are dropping their Q4 FY26 results today, including heavyweights like L&T, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Punjab National Bank, and Marico.
All eyes are on L&T and M&M since their numbers could shake up market trends.
The mood's already upbeat: Sensex closed up 355.90 points at 77,269.40 and Nifty gained 121.75 points to finish at 24,119.30 on Monday.
L&T 17% M&M 22% revenue growth
L&T is set for a solid 17% revenue jump this quarter thanks to strong performance in its engineering and construction business, though margins might be a bit tighter.
M&M could see revenue climb by 22%, fueled by growth in its automotive and tractor segments; however, experts think rising commodity costs may squeeze profits a little.
Hero MotoCorp is also expected to post a healthy profit boost as it navigates industry challenges.