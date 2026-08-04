Sensex up over 0.60% while Nifty falls after SEBI cas

On Tuesday, the Sensex went up over 0.60% while the Nifty 50 dropped over 1%, a pretty odd split for India's top stock indexes.

This came right after SEBI rolled out a new Closing Auction Session (CAS) on August 3, which had caused a big spike in Nifty's closing numbers the day before.

Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market said today's moves suggest things are settling down after Monday's surprise.