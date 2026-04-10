Sensex up over 850 points to 77,501, Nifty crosses 24,000

Mid-and-small-cap-stocks climb, BSE-listed-value jumps near ₹5L/cr

It wasn't just the big names moving up: mid- and small-cap stocks also climbed by more than 1%.

Thanks to this across-the-board surge, the total value of BSE-listed companies jumped by nearly ₹5 lakh crore in a single day.

Investors definitely had something to smile about!