Seoul's Unastella raises $24 million to fund Una Express-II launch
Unastella, a rocket startup from Seoul, just landed $24 million in fresh funding, bringing its total to $44 million.
Led by Altos Ventures and backed by Korea Development Bank and Strong Ventures, the cash will help launch its next rocket, Una Express-II, which aims to reach 100km up later this year.
Unastella showcases capabilities and seeks partnerships
In May 2025, Unastella launched its Una Express-I rocket, showing off its full system.
CEO Jae Park said the company's planned Una Express-II rocket would be a big step for teaming up with major aerospace players.
The company's focus on affordable small satellite launches using innovative engine tech has grabbed attention from KARI.
With South Korea's space industry growing fast, and global competition heating up, Unastella wants to be a key player both at home and worldwide.