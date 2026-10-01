September 2026 sets record with more than $766 million lost
Business
September 2026 just set an unwanted record: more than $766 million was lost to crypto hacks in a single month.
Security firms like PeckShield and CertiK tracked up to 97 separate breaches, with the biggest hits landing on Bitget and Liquid Network.
Hackers hit Bitget and Liquid Network
Bitget suffered the largest loss, with hackers stealing $387.5 million by targeting its hot and warm wallets (thankfully, cold wallets stayed safe).
Liquid Network also got hit hard when a code flaw let attackers create nearly 4,000 fake L-BTC, draining their bitcoin reserves down to just 197 bitcoins.
Even smaller platforms weren't spared: Safe Wallet, Dcent, and Duelbits lost millions each, making September 2026 the worst month of the year for crypto hacks.