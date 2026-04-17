Sequoia Capital launches $7 billion AI fund to back startups
Business
Sequoia Capital is doubling down on AI, rolling out a huge $7 billion fund, almost twice the size of its last one in 2022.
The focus? Backing late-stage startups in the US and Europe as the industry keeps booming.
Sequoia fund targets OpenAI and Anthropic
This is Sequoia's first major fund under new leaders Alfred Lin and Pat Grady.
They're betting big on companies like OpenAI and Anthropic (both reportedly eyeing public listings in 2026), plus fresh names like Physical Intelligence and Factory.
It's all about staying ahead in the fast-moving world of AI.