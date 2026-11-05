Sequoia Capital raises $10 billion and refocuses on fewer startups
Business
Sequoia Capital just raised a massive $10 billion and is shaking up how it does business.
The firm is cutting back on side programs like its Arc accelerator and Scouts, choosing instead to put more energy (and cash) into a smaller number of high-potential startups.
Sequoia merges teams, closes London office
Sequoia is merging its early-stage and growth teams so founders get support as their companies grow.
The London office is closing, with European operations now run from the Bay Area.
Looking ahead, Sequoia wants to back big ideas in fields like AI, space tech, and biology, helping entrepreneurs build the next wave of breakthrough companies.