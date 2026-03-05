Sergey Brin joins Bezos, Zuckerberg in Miami with $51M mansion

Google co-founder Sergey Brin is reportedly the new owner of a $51 million waterfront mansion in Miami. The deal, which was finalized recently, was reported by Business Insider. If confirmed, this would make Brin one of the many billionaires who have recently joined Miami's elite real estate market. Google co-founder Larry Page, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg already own homes in Miami.

Deal specifics Deal was conducted by Lagoon LLC In February, the New York Post reported that Brin had made an offer on an off-market waterfront property on Allison Island in Biscayne Bay. Now, Business Insider has confirmed that a sale has indeed taken place. The $51 million transaction was conducted by Lagoon LLC, a corporation registered at a Reno address with attorney Michaelle Rafferty as one of its officers.

Past associations Brin's name doesn't appear on the deal Though Brin's name doesn't appear on the deal, Business Insider notes that Rafferty and the Reno address have been linked to other real estate purchases associated with him. Alpine Bay LLC, which owns a Lake Tahoe property reportedly bought by Brin, is registered at the same Reno address. Christine Wade—a lawyer who has represented Brin in other property transactions—also appears as one of Alpine Bay's officers.

