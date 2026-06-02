Serum Institute to make trial Ebola vaccine using Oxford-AstraZeneca technology

No approved Bundibugyo Ebola vaccine

There's currently no approved vaccine for this particular Ebola strain, and the recent outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda has been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla says speed and affordability are key to saving lives.

This move is part of a bigger push (CEPI's $60 million-plus effort) to accelerate three experimental vaccines against the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola.