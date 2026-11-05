ServiceNow and LTM expand partnership to scale AI across enterprises
ServiceNow and LTM are expanding their partnership to help more than 700 shared customers get more out of AI.
By combining ServiceNow's tech with LTM's know-how, they're aiming to move AI from small test runs to tools that actually make a difference across whole businesses.
LTM is even using itself as a "client-zero" test case, so real-world results shape what gets rolled out.
LTM sees 87% faster senior reviews
This collaboration has already made things smoother at LTM: think less IT hassle and way quicker management reviews, with up to 87% faster senior management review cycles.
With 1,500 ServiceNow AI agents managed by a central "Super Intelligence Control Tower," asset management could get up to 80% more efficient.
Leaders from both companies say it's all about turning cool experiments into practical results, while keeping a close eye on accountability as AI grows.