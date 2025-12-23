ServiceNow just dropped $7.75B on cybersecurity startup Armis Business Dec 23, 2025

ServiceNow is making a big move in the cybersecurity world, snapping up Armis for $7.75 billion in cash.

The goal? To level up its security game as online threats keep getting smarter.

By bringing Armis's device-scanning and threat-detecting tech into its AI-powered platform, ServiceNow hopes to help businesses stay a step ahead of cyberattacks.

The deal should wrap up in the second half of 2026, if regulators give the green light.