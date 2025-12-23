ServiceNow just dropped $7.75B on cybersecurity startup Armis
ServiceNow is making a big move in the cybersecurity world, snapping up Armis for $7.75 billion in cash.
The goal? To level up its security game as online threats keep getting smarter.
By bringing Armis's device-scanning and threat-detecting tech into its AI-powered platform, ServiceNow hopes to help businesses stay a step ahead of cyberattacks.
The deal should wrap up in the second half of 2026, if regulators give the green light.
What this means for both companies
The news shook things up on Wall Street—ServiceNow's stock dipped after rumors and then again after the official announcement, even though Armis was recently valued at $6.1 billion and had been eyeing an IPO.
This buyout fits into ServiceNow's bigger plan to grow fast: it recently picked up other tech startups like Veza, Moveworks, and Logik.ai.