ServiceNow partners with Indian IT giants to boost AI solutions
ServiceNow, a US tech company, is stepping up its AI game in India as more businesses look for smarter solutions—especially in banking, finance, and retail.
They've teamed up with top Indian IT giants like TCS, Cognizant, and Tech Mahindra to make it happen.
India is not just another market for ServiceNow
India isn't just another market for ServiceNow—it's where over 5,000 employees drive nearly half of the company's global R&D.
There's also a growing push from public sector groups wanting to use AI to improve everyday services for citizens.
As COO Amit Zavery puts it, the public sector is starting to become another area where people are likely to use AI to improve how they operate their citizen services, and their organizations as well.