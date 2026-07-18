ServiceNow wants to be AI control tower focused on governance
Business
ServiceNow wants to be the "AI control tower" for businesses, helping companies manage and secure their growing fleets of AI tools.
Kulmeet Bawa, who leads ServiceNow in India and SAARC, says it's not just about building smarter AI: it's about making sure these systems are well-governed and safe.
He believes strong controls will set successful companies apart.
ServiceNow acquires Armis Moveworks Veza
To boost its AI governance game, ServiceNow has snapped up firms like Armis, Moveworks, and Veza. Other tech giants, like Salesforce, Cisco, and IBM, are making similar moves.
Bawa also points to India as a standout example: with rapid digital growth and bold adoption of AI at scale, he says India "can become the showcase for the world on how agentic AI adoption should happen."