ServiceNow's new AI agents can work without human intervention
ServiceNow is set to launch its new "autonomous workforce"—think AI agents designed to handle boring, repetitive tasks in IT, HR, and finance that can operate without human intervention in some cases but will involve humans when required.
The goal? Free up humans for more interesting work and make businesses run smarter.
AI to handle full processes
These AI agents are being rolled out to handle full processes like onboarding new hires—ordering laptops, setting up accounts, even scheduling meetings—with minimal human input in some cases.
Features like the AI Control Tower keep things secure and transparent, while agent orchestration features let companies blend automation with human approvals when needed.
India plays a huge role in building these tools
ServiceNow's security tools have already crossed $1 billion in revenue. AI is handling an increasing share of IT requests, letting support staff focus on bigger projects.
India plays a huge role in building these tools (about half the R&D happens there), helping make the platform work in multiple languages and accessible worldwide.