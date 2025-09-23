Seshaasai Technologies IPO: Issue almost fully subscribed on Day 1 Business Sep 23, 2025

Seshaasai Technologies, a payments solutions company, saw its IPO almost completely subscribed on the first day—just shy of full booking.

Retail and non-institutional investors showed strong interest, oversubscribing their shares by over 1.15x and 1.86x.

The IPO is open until September 25, 2025, with shares priced between ₹402-₹423.