Seshaasai Technologies IPO: Issue almost fully subscribed on Day 1
Business
Seshaasai Technologies, a payments solutions company, saw its IPO almost completely subscribed on the first day—just shy of full booking.
Retail and non-institutional investors showed strong interest, oversubscribing their shares by over 1.15x and 1.86x.
The IPO is open until September 25, 2025, with shares priced between ₹402-₹423.
QIBs show little interest in the issue
While everyday investors jumped in, qualified institutional buyers barely participated—subscribing to just 1% of their share.
Seshaasai plans to use the funds for expanding factories, paying off debt, and other business needs.
But they've cautioned that losing big clients could impact future revenue growth.