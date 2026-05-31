Seven top Indian firms lose 1.54L/cr during holiday-shortened week
Business
During the holiday-shortened week, seven of India's biggest firms saw their combined market value drop by ₹1.54 lakh crore.
Reliance Industries took the hardest hit, losing ₹46,078 crore in value, but HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and TCS also faced major declines.
Even the Sensex and Nifty indices slipped a bit, showing just how shaky things were.
L&T gains 20608 cr market cap
Not everyone was down though! Larsen & Toubro actually added ₹20,608 crore to its market cap, while State Bank of India and LIC saw gains too.
Despite all the losses, Reliance Industries still held onto its spot as India's most valuable company, with HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel right behind.
It's a reminder that even in tough weeks, some players manage to stand strong.