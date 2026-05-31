Seven top Indian firms lose 1.54L/cr during holiday-shortened week

L&T gains 20608 cr market cap

Not everyone was down though! Larsen & Toubro actually added ₹20,608 crore to its market cap, while State Bank of India and LIC saw gains too.

Despite all the losses, Reliance Industries still held onto its spot as India's most valuable company, with HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel right behind.

It's a reminder that even in tough weeks, some players manage to stand strong.