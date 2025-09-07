Modi government keeping watch on rupee's fall against dollar: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Indian government is closely monitoring exchange rates, especially in light of the rupee's depreciation against the US dollar . However, she clarified that this trend is not unique to India as several other currencies have also fallen against the dollar. The rupee hit a record low amid concerns over US tariffs, including a 50% levy on Indian goods.

Global impact Rupee slide largely against dollar, says Sitharaman Sitharaman stressed that the rupee's fall is mainly against the dollar and not other currencies. She attributed this to the global strengthening of the dollar. The Finance Minister said, "The rupee slide is largely against the dollar, not against any other currencies. That's also because of how globally, the dollar has strengthened."

Trade barriers Rupee hits record low amid US tariff concerns The rupee fell to a record low and settled at 88.27 against the dollar after hitting an intra-day low of 88.38 on Friday. The fall was witnessed amid concerns over US tariffs, but intervention by the Reserve Bank of India through state-run banks helped limit further losses. The steep tariff of 50% imposed by the US on Indian goods came into effect on August 27, affecting sectors such as textiles/clothing, gems and jewelry, shrimp, leather and footwear among others.