Sex harassment suit against JPMorgan exec branded 'complete fabrication': Report 

The allegations of sexual abuse made by a former JPMorgan employee against a senior executive, Lorna Hajdini, have been branded a "complete fabrication," the New York Post reported. The claims were made in a lawsuit filed under the pseudonym John Doe but sources have since identified the man as Chirayu Rana, according to the New York Post. Since the allegations, an internal investigation has been conducted, which reportedly found no evidence of wrongdoing by the accused executive director.

Lawsuit details Lawsuit accused Hajdini of drugging and threatening Rana Rana's lawsuit filed earlier this week accused Hajdini of drugging him with Rohypnol and Viagra and turning him her "sex slave." He also claimed she threatened to cut his bonus if he didn't comply. The Daily Mail first reported the story on Wednesday evening, citing graphic details from a now-retracted court document that has been withdrawn for "corrections."

Tabloid She even turned up unannounced, he claimed The tabloid, quoting the now-retracted court papers, reported that Hajdini even showed up at his apartment and allegedly made sexual advances. She allegedly removed her shirt and made suggestive gestures while saying, "I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn't have these cannons." He claimed Hajdini forcefully performed oral sex on him despite him crying and saying, "Don't make me do this."

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Denial and defense Allegations categorically denied by Hajdini Hajdini has categorically denied the allegations through her lawyers. She said she never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with Rana and has never been to the location where the alleged assault took place. "She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place," she said.

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Bank Extensive internal investigation found no evidence of misconduct JPMorgan, which was also named as a defendant in the suit, strongly refuted the allegations against Hajdini. A spokesperson for the bank said an extensive internal investigation by its HR team and in-house lawyers found no evidence to support the claims. The probe included team phone records and emails, with several employees cooperating. However, the complainant refused to participate or provide key details that could substantiate his case, according to the spokesperson.

Claim Complainant sought settlement The complainant, in his suit, claimed that the alleged coercion began shortly after he joined the bank's leveraged-finance team in the spring of 2024. However, in May 2025, he filed an internal complaint alleging race- and gender-based harassment and misuse of power before attempting to negotiate a settlement for "millions" to leave the company, sources told the New York Post.