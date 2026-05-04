SGB 2018-19 Series I ends today with about 386% gain
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The Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2018-19 Series I wraps up its eight-year run today.
If you bought in back in May 2018 at ₹3,064 per gram (online), your investment has grown by about 386%.
The final payout is based on the average gold price from April 28 to April 30, as based on IBJA-published closing gold prices and fixed by the government.
Tax-free redemption only for original holders
Issued at ₹3,064 per gram, this SGB paid a steady 2.5% annual interest (credited every six months), adding up to around 20% tax-free over eight years.
Heads-up: Only those who bought directly during the original issue and held until maturity get tax-free redemption. Secondary market buyers miss out on that perk after April 1, 2026.