SGB 2018-19 Series I ends today with about 386% gain Business May 04, 2026

The Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2018-19 Series I wraps up its eight-year run today.

If you bought in back in May 2018 at ₹3,064 per gram (online), your investment has grown by about 386%.

The final payout is based on the average gold price from April 28 to April 30, as based on IBJA-published closing gold prices and fixed by the government.