Shadowfax IPO: Big anchor backing as logistics firm goes public
Shadowfax Technologies just raised ₹850 crore from major anchor investors ahead of its IPO, which opens January 20, 2026.
The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹1,000 crore and an Offer for Sale worth ₹907.27 crore from big names like Flipkart, Eight Roads, and TPG NewQuest.
Shares are priced at ₹118-124 each; retail investors need at least ₹14,880 to get in.
What does Shadowfax actually do?
Shadowfax is all about tech-powered logistics for e-commerce and quick commerce across India. They operate in over 5,000 pincodes with a network of 20,000+ partners.
In the first half of FY26 alone, they reported operating revenue of roughly ₹1,805-1,820 crore and say they can handle over two million packages per day, while revenue shot up by 68%.
The money raised will help expand their network and tech even further.
Key dates & who's investing
Anchor investors include ICICI Prudential MF, Nippon India MF, Motilal Oswal, Kotak Life Insurance, Norges Bank Investment Management and HSBC.
Subscription opens on January 20, 2026. Allotment date not specified in the source. Listing date not specified in the source.