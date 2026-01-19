Shadowfax IPO: Big anchor backing as logistics firm goes public

What does Shadowfax actually do?

Shadowfax is all about tech-powered logistics for e-commerce and quick commerce across India. They operate in over 5,000 pincodes with a network of 20,000+ partners.

In the first half of FY26 alone, they reported operating revenue of roughly ₹1,805-1,820 crore and say they can handle over two million packages per day, while revenue shot up by 68%.

The money raised will help expand their network and tech even further.