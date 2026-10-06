Shah Investor's Home could list at ₹184 after ₹90.17cr IPO
Shah Investor's Home, a well-known brokerage firm, could list at around ₹184, 10% higher than the IPO price of ₹167.
The company raised ₹90.17 crore through its IPO, which was in huge demand and oversubscribed 38.12 times overall.
Retail 19.26x Institutional 28.05x Big-ticket 95.54x
The IPO saw massive buzz: retail investors subscribed 19.26 times, while institutional and big-ticket investors went even further with subscriptions of 28.05 times and an eye-popping 95.54 times.
Clearly, there's a lot of confidence in Shah Investor's Home and its future growth.
Offers SIHL Moneymaker and ALGOFY
Founded back in 1994, Shah Investor's Home offers trading services through platforms like SIHL Moneymaker and ALGOFY.
With over 38,000 active clients and branches across Gujarat and Maharashtra, they're all about making trading accessible for everyone.