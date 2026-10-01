Shah Investor's Home IPO subscribed 38.12 times, allotment set today
Business
Shah Investor's Home just wrapped up its IPO, and allotment results are set to be finalized today.
The offering saw huge demand, with the issue subscribed 38.12 times: noninstitutional investors especially went all in, subscribing 95.54 times their share.
The IPO shares were priced between ₹159 and ₹167.
Shah Investor's Home possible ₹179.5 debut
If you applied, you can check your allotment status on the BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India sites.
Shares are expected to list on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, and are already trading at a premium in the gray market (about ₹12.5 above the top price band), which hints at a possible debut price of around ₹179.5 per share (roughly 7.49% higher than the IPO price).
Exciting times for new investors!