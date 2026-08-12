Sham Foam Ltd launches ₹40.48cr IPO priced at ₹130
Business
Sham Foam Ltd. just kicked off its IPO, aiming to raise ₹40.48 crore by offering shares at ₹130 each.
The subscription opened Tuesday and runs till Thursday (August 13).
On day one, only about 2% of the shares were picked up, so there's still plenty of room if you're interested.
Sham Foam to use IPO proceeds
The money raised will help Sham Foam expand: think civil construction, machinery, and boosting working capital.
The company makes mattresses and home comfort products, and business has been on the upswing: revenue jumped from ₹81.62 crore in FY25 to ₹92.39 crore in FY26, with profits more than doubling.