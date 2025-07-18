Shanti Gold's ₹1,100cr revenue IPO opens next week

Shanti Gold International, known for its 22kt CZ gold jewelry, is opening its IPO for subscription from July 25 to July 29. Shares are set to be allotted on July 30 and could hit BSE and NSE by August 1.

50% shares for big investors The company is issuing 1.81 crore new shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

Up to 50% of shares go to big institutional investors, at least 35% are set aside for retail buyers, and the rest (minimum 15%) for non-institutional folks.

Company pulled in over ₹1,100 crore revenue last year Founded in 2003, Shanti Gold makes jewelry like bangles, rings, necklaces, and wedding sets—basically pieces for all occasions.

Last year (FY25), they pulled in ₹1,106.4 crore revenue with ₹55.8 crore profit; their basic EPS was ₹10.34.