Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry calls Tata Sons listing necessary evolution

Mistry: listing boosts accountability, aids trusts

Mistry believes a public listing would make the board more accountable and open up investment to more people, including everyday investors.

He also said it could actually help Tata Trusts do even more good by giving them steady dividends.

Expressing full faith in the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India to act decisively, Mistry added, "We remain in constructive engagement with the Tata Sons leadership to come to an amicable reconciliation at the earliest... We repose full faith in the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India to act decisively."