Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry calls Tata Sons listing necessary evolution
Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry is all for taking Tata Sons public, calling a public listing, or listing, a "necessary evolution" that would boost transparency and align with Tata's core values.
He reassured everyone that this move wouldn't hurt Tata Trusts or their charitable work.
Mistry: listing boosts accountability, aids trusts
Mistry believes a public listing would make the board more accountable and open up investment to more people, including everyday investors.
He also said it could actually help Tata Trusts do even more good by giving them steady dividends.
Expressing full faith in the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India to act decisively, Mistry added, "We remain in constructive engagement with the Tata Sons leadership to come to an amicable reconciliation at the earliest... We repose full faith in the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India to act decisively."