Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate launches 900-acre Khopoli township ₹6,000cr target
Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) is rolling out a huge 900-acre township in Khopoli, near Mumbai and Pune.
The first phase covers 200 acres and should be ready in 3 years, with a special focus on second homes and wellness vibes.
They're aiming for about ₹6,000 crore in revenue from the whole project.
SPRE put down ₹1,500cr for land
One-half of the plots in the first phase will cost under ₹1 crore.
SPRE has already put down ₹1,500 crore for land and will cover future costs through customer bookings and bank loans.
Even though real estate's been slow lately, SPRE's Director at Group Promoter's Office and Managing Director of SPRE Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan says housing demand and credible developers are still strong, so they're betting big on this new township.