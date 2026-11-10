Shapoorji Pallonji unit Eqyizen considers ₹1,500cr raise to repay loans
Business
Eqyizen Investment, part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, is considering raising around ₹1,500 crore around November 23.
The goal? To give themselves more financial breathing room for paying off old loans and keeping cash flow healthy.
This follows earlier successful fundraising rounds in July and October.
Shapoorji Pallonji seeks Porteast bond tweak
The group also wants to update some bond rules that currently force them to use 75% of the money to repay holders of bonds issued by Porteast.
By changing this, they'll have more flexibility with their funds.
These moves are all part of a bigger plan to manage their massive debts, like Porteast's ₹28,500 crore debentures, and run things more efficiently overall.