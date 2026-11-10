ShareChat cuts microdrama production costs by 40% using AI
ShareChat just made producing its microdramas a lot cheaper. Costs are down by 40% thanks to AI.
CTO Nitin Jain says this tech upgrade lets creative directors focus on big-picture ideas, while engineers now guide the AI instead of coding everything themselves.
The result? More affordable short series for your feed.
Mohalla Tech backs AI shows ₹100cr
With India's microdrama scene expected to jump from $300 million in 2025 to $4.5 billion by 2030, Mohalla Tech is investing ₹100 crore into AI-powered shows.
Even with all the new tech, human storytellers are still key for writing scripts and keeping things culturally relevant.
QuickTV aims 30-40% AI titles
ShareChat's QuickTV plans to boost its library so that 30-40% of titles are created with AI.
The goal: blend smart technology with strong storytelling as entertainment keeps evolving online.