ShareChat eyes $400M IPO next year

Profit milestone

Plans to go public over the next few quarters

ShareChat has achieved operational profitability in Q1 of the fiscal year starting April 2026. The company's CFO Manohar Charan confirmed this in an interview with Bloomberg News. He said, "Our unit economics has now turned positive," and added that they plan to go public over the next four or five quarters. However, he also cautioned that these plans could change as they are not final yet.