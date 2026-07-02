ShareChat eyes $400M IPO next year
What's the story
Mohalla Tech Pvt., which operates Indian social network ShareChat, short-video platform Moj, and subscription-based micro-drama app QuickTV, is gearing up for a potential initial public offering (IPO) next year. The company hopes to raise as much as $400 million from the listing, according to Bloomberg. The move comes as a major turnaround for ShareChat's owner after a phase of cost-cutting and layoffs due to reduced venture funding post-COVID-19 pandemic.
Profit milestone
Plans to go public over the next few quarters
ShareChat has achieved operational profitability in Q1 of the fiscal year starting April 2026. The company's CFO Manohar Charan confirmed this in an interview with Bloomberg News. He said, "Our unit economics has now turned positive," and added that they plan to go public over the next four or five quarters. However, he also cautioned that these plans could change as they are not final yet.
Financial growth
ShareChat's revenue running at ₹1,400 crore annualized pace
ShareChat's annual revenue has already crossed ₹1,000 crore and is running at an annualized pace of as much as ₹1,400 crore. The company has also seen a growth rate exceeding 30%. This financial success can be attributed to its innovative platforms like Moj and QuickTV that have gained immense popularity among users in smaller towns and cities across India.
Market leadership
Rise of micro-dramas on platforms
A major contributor to ShareChat's success has been the rise of micro-dramas on platforms like Moj and QuickTV. The company claims its platforms now reach around 65 million monthly viewers of this format, accounting for about two-thirds of India's audience for it. Users are consuming over 700 million micro-drama episodes every day across ShareChat and its family apps, Charan said.
User engagement
Competition and AI integration at ShareChat
ShareChat and Moj together boast around 150 million monthly active users while QuickTV has three million subscribers. The platforms compete with Meta's social apps but have found their niche in India's smaller towns and cities, where regional language content is a key differentiator from Facebook or Instagram. ShareChat also leverages artificial intelligence (AI) for content recommendations, moderation, advertising, and personalized content.